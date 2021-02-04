Meet Buddy, Wyoming’s first therapy dog located in Green River

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (February 3, 2021) – The Green River Police Department was approved to start a Canine Therapy Program. The program will allow the department to have a therapy canine available to the department, the schools, and our community. The Green River Police Department will be the first department in Wyoming to offer a therapy K9 program.

Det. Holzgrafe is our Juvenile Detective. The Juvenile Detective is responsible for investigating crimes against children. Over 90 percent of Det. Holzgrafe’ s caseload involves children who are a victim, witness, or suspect in a crime. When interviewing a child, children disclose traumatic events that have happened to them. Therapy Canines help reduce secondary induced trauma, reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, increase disclosure rates, and provide trained pressure exercises that reduce anxiety attack.

Having a therapy dog will assist in interviews during the rapport-building phase, reducing the child’s anxiety and increasing truthful disclosures of abuse. Studies involving canine therapy dogs in forensic interviews showed that in interviews without the therapy canine, only 33.7% of those children were able to discuss their victimization. Interviews with the therapy canine in the room showed that 81.8 % of children were able to provide factual statements.

Det. Martha Holzgrafe not only initiated the program but will be the handler of the therapy dog. The dog will reside with Det. Holzgrafe after the completion of the training session. The therapy dog will then accompany Det. Holzgrafe to work daily. Det. Holzgrafe has been in contact with a breeder/trainer out of Cody specifically for service dogs, and lucky for the police department, they have one ready for training.

The new GRPD therapy dog is an eleven-week-old Black Lab puppy named “Buddy” who was born on November 13, 2020. Buddy will be conducting his training with Duty Dogs out of Cody, Wyoming. Buddy will be in training for approximately three months. The department may expect to have Buddy at the GRPD sometime in May. Det Holzgrafe will travel to Cody to visit and work with Buddy during his stay. After Buddy arrives at the GRPD, he will continue to work with Det. Holzgrafe in his training. Once Buddy reaches a year old he will then travel to Cheyenne and complete his certification as a therapy service dog.