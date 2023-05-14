Meet the Mothers of the Wyo4News/WyoRadio staff

The employees at Wyo4News and WyoRadio would like to give thanks to their mothers this Mother’s Day. “A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.“ ~ Amy Tan

Sadie Strange

As Lunch Money Lewis would say “this day is dedicated to my mama, she taught me how to put on my pajamas, allows leant me a couple dollars, told me my dreams I better follow. I love my mama”! I am a strong woman because a strong woman raised me, yet she always wonders where I get my attitude from…Love you Mom, even if you like your steak well done!

Emma Marsing

Happy Mother’s Day to the most Disney lovin’, dancing queen around! Thank you for pushing me to do the things I didn’t think I could do and for being my shoulder to cry on when I overdramatize everything … hehe. I can’t wait for our next Disney Extravaganza! Love ya always!

K’Lee Ibarra

I am grateful for my mom for being an example of what a great wife and mother looks like, and hope I can be the same example to my own growing family! Happy Mother’s Day Mom, thanks for always being an example!!

Amy Rasdall

I grew up in Maine, where my Mom still lives. We always end up doing something fun when she visits – like the time we floated the Green River. Happy Mother’s Day Mom, whatever state we’re in, can’t wait for the next crazy and fun adventure!

Tracy Bjorklund

I love my mom for being so patient and calm. She’s super funny and as absolute creative genius at sewing, baking, gardening, decorating, cooking, and crafts. I like that she’s a risk taker, she’ll gamble her luck, and live in the moment. She’s always been good to me and pushed and inspried me to be better, a better student, sister, mother, colleague. She’s always loved me and taught me so much!

Tiffany Asher

I only knew my mother for a short time on this Earth. I was ten when she passed, but those ten years were amazing. I always remember her being there for us and all the fun trips we took. We went to Disney Land, Universal Studios, Yellowstone, and more and those were some of the best days. If I have to say anything, love those around you. You never know when the last time you’ll see them is.

Jesse Rivera

My mom is a whole vibe!! She is wild, fun, and full of spunk! She is definitely one of my favorite people in the world. I love her with all my heart, and though we are on opposite sides of the US we never miss out on any of those special moments. She really is the best mom, and friend a girl could ask for. I love you mommy! Thank you for all you’ve done and continue to do! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!

Thanks to all the wonderful mothers out there! Happy Mother’s Day from all of us at Wyo4News and WyoRadio!