Meet the Wyo4News Crew! Amy Rasdall

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 8, 2020) –Welcome to our Wyo4News meet the crew feature, each week we will introduce you to a valued member of our team. This week we are introducing you to Media Marketing Specialist Amy Rasdall.

Position: Media Marketing Specialist.

How long have you been with WyoRadio: Two months.

Hidden Talent: It’s not so hidden really, but I’m a musician and have been playing guitar for 34 years.

What’s your favorite thing about working for WyoRadio: Everything, honestly – my coworkers, the job itself, my clients.

What trend do you hope makes a comeback: LIVE MUSIC SHOWS!

On your days off, what are you most likely doing: Relaxing with my dogs, kiddo – probably crocheting and binge-watching nerdy science fiction shows.