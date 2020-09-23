Meet the Wyo4News Crew! Kylie Smith!

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 23, 2020) — Welcome to our wyo4news meet the crew feature, each week we will introduce you to a valued member of our team. This week we are introducing you to Media Marketing Specialist Kylie Smith.

Position: Media Marketing Specialist.

How long have you been with WyoRadio: Since March 2020!

Hidden Talent: Shopping…

What’s your favorite thing about working for WyoRadio: The people I work with!

What trend do you hope makes a comeback: Do you remember in pre-school when they would make you take a nap? That’s something they should do for me.

On your days off, what are you most likely doing: Working my other two jobs.