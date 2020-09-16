Meet the Wyo4News Staff! Tom Ellis!

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 16, 2020) –Welcome to our wyo4news Meet the Staff feature, each week we will introduce you to a valued member of our team. This week we are introducing you to Tom Ellis, an Assistant Traffic Director.

Name: Tom Ellis.

Position: Assistant Traffic Director.

How long have you been with Wyo4: Since 1985!

Hidden Talent: Being an extremely, totally, devoted Granddad for the two most extraordinary grandkids in the entire universe!

What is your favorite thing about working for Wyo4: Being involved in the community and working with an amazing group of people here at WyoRadio!

What trend do you hope makes a comeback: Oldies rock and roll.

On your day’s off, what are you most likely doing: Playing Golf.