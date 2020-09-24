Meet the WyoRadio Staff! Sara Martin!

Darrian Mechling

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (SEPTEMBER 23, 2020) — Welcome to our wyo4news meet the crew feature, each week we will introduce you to a valued member of our team. This week we are introducing you to Media marketing Specialist, Sara Martin.

Here is a little bit about Sara. “I love working for Wyo4News/WyoRadio, this is the best job I’ve ever had, keeping up on news and radio promotions and helping the public to read about them and hear them on the radio. My animals are all crazy and I couldn’t imagine life without them. I am a newly made Grandma and I fell in love with my grandson the moment I saw him. I am very proud of my daughter for having such a beautiful baby boy. My life feels complete in family, home, and my job!”

Position: Media Marketing Specialist.

How long have you been with WyoRadio: Three years!

Hidden Talent: I’m a really good cook.

What’s your fave thing about working for WyoRadio: It’s a great job and my schedule changes daily.

What trend do you hope makes a comeback: Music back on MTV!

On your days off, what are you most likely doing: Going for a ride on the Harley, letting the wind carry us away and going to the lake and boating the day away.