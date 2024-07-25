Meet this year’s Red Desert Rodeo Royalty

(Left to right) Junior Princess Ashten Folks, and Junior Princess 1st Attendant Kennedy Kleinlein. (Submitted photo by the Red Desert Roundup Rodeo)

July 25, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo will take over the Sweetwater Events Complex Grandstand Arena this Friday and Saturday night, July 26 and 27. Helping to oversee the festivities will be this year’s rodeo royalty. They are Junior Princess Ashten Folks, and Junior Princess 1st Attendant is Kennedy Kleinlein. Both won their honors at this year’s Red Desert Roundup Rodeo Queen pageant which was held October 15, 2024, in Rock Springs.

The pair have already had a busy season, representing the Red Desert Rodeo, including appearances at June’s Overland Stampede Rodeo in Green River and upcoming appearances at the Sweetwater County Fair and the Daggett County PRCA Heritage Rodeo & Celebration.

Ashten Folks attends Farson Eden Middle School. She is a member of the Wild West Outlaws, Sage Hoppers 4-H, Sweetwater County 4-H Shooting Sports, Farson-Eden volleyball and basketball. She also enjoys showing animals and has won several awards. Her hobbies include basketball, volleyball, timed events, and hunting.

Folk’s mission statement is, “No matter how hard it is, or how hard it gets, you’re going to make it.”

Kennedy Kleinlein is a student at Pilot Butte Elementary School in Rock Springs. She is also involved in the Wild West Outlaws, along with the Sweetwate Ranch Sort Club, Sweeetwater County 4-H, and Avenger Soccer. and recently qualified for the Juior National World Finals in barrel racing. She has also won many awards with her livestock. Kelinlein includes rock climbing and , reading as hobbies.

Red Desert Roundup Rodeo performances will take place on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 p.m with the Rodeo Pre-Show at 7 p.m. and gates opening at 6 p.m.