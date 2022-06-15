Meeting scheduled to discuss treatment of pond at Bitter Creek Bark Park

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold an informational meeting to discuss plans to treat the pond at Bitter Creek Bark Park after an illegal introduction of goldfish to the water. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jun. 23 at the White Mountain Library.

The illegally introduced goldfish were found in several Rock Springs area ponds following a tip from a concerned citizen in Aug. 2021. Members of the public are invited to attend this informational meeting to better understand the impacts illegally-introduced species can have on the ecosystem and to be informed about plans to remove the illegally introduced fish from the ponds this fall.



Game and Fish has a program called Don’t Let It Loose that helps protect native species in Wyoming. To learn more about the program and what you can do with a pet that is no longer wanted, visit the website and download our brochure.



The State of Wyoming supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids should contact the Wyoming Game and Fish Department at 307-777-4501. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.