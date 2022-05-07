Meier to seek second term as Wyoming State Treasurer

Curt Meier (wyo.gov photo)

May 7, 2022 — Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier (R, LaGrange) announced on Friday that he is seeking re-election to the office he won four years ago. In a press release, Meier stated he is seeking a second term because he is committed to implementing an unprecedented level of financial expertise and professionalism in the State Treasurer’s Office for the people of Wyoming.Curt

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of our great state as Wyoming’s Treasurer, and it is my desire to continue providing effective leadership, solid returns, and excellent service in managing the people’s investments,” Meier said.

Prior to becoming Wyoming’s State Treasurer, Meier served 24 years in the Wyoming State Senate.