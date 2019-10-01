Melania Trump will be in Jackson Thursday to promote her Be Best initiative

Jackson, Wyoming — First Lady Melania Trump will touch down in Jackson this Thursday to visit Jackson’s neighboring national parks, according to Jackson website Buckrail.

A statement from the White House released Tuesday morning says the purpose of Melania Trump’s visit is to “visit some of America’s treasured national parks and spread the message of her initiative, BE BEST.”

Melania Trump’s visit is meant to encourage kids to “spend time outdoors and learn more about the natural beauty of our country,” the statement says.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visited town in August for a fundraiser in support of President Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee, but this is Melania Trump’s first appearance of her husband’s presidency.