Melissa Lowry (January 31, 1995 – March 18, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 19, 2020) — Melissa “Mouth” Dawn Lowry, 25, passed away peacefully surrounded by her tribe on March 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on January 31, 1995, in Rock Springs, WY to Terry and Debra Lowry. Melissa was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 2013.

Melissa was a loving and caring person that loved to be naked. She had the most beautiful smile and beautiful blue eyes that could light up your soul.

Appropriately nicknamed “mouth” you always knew where you stood and what was on her mind.

Melissa was as stubborn as they come. When the doctors at Huntsman Cancer Institute moved her to the Hospice floor and told her that she only had 5 days to live, she sassed and fought her way into going home and through 14 more days, just to spite. She did things her way and didn’t care what anyone else thought. Even from such a young age Melissa knew exactly who she was, what she wanted and she was unapologetic for it.

Melissa was always super driven and goal-oriented. When she set her mind to something, she wouldn’t let anything get in her way. As soon as she was old enough, she got a paper route and when she turned 14, she became a part of the Santa Fe Family. She worked at Santa Fe, the 9 Iron Grill and eventually became the Manager of the Snack Shack.

Melissa loved going to concerts, horseback riding, going to the lake, family game nights, sitting outside in the fresh air, drinking coffee and smoking weed-to help ease her cancer symptoms. She enjoyed going camping, sitting by the fire with her friends and family laughing and telling stories. Melissa loved softball. She started playing at 6 years old and played until she was 18. After that, she coached and left a huge impact on countless young girls’ lives.

The select few that were in her tribe had the opportunity to know what true love and loyalty meant. There was nothing that she wouldn’t do for her people, her tribe as she calls them. But we have to be honest, her love for babies far exceeded her love for other human beings. No matter how sick she was, she was always down to cuddle and play with the little ones. Whether it be morning snuggles watching cartoons or playing dinosaurs or trucks on the treadmill “road”. She loved her little ones and they were the light in her life.

She is survived by a large family and close group of friends. Per Melissa’s wishes, there will not be a funeral service. A celebration of life will be arranged for a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please join us for the Melissa Lowry Benefit dinner on March 29th at 2:00 PM at The Eagles Aerie 151.

Condolences may be left at foxfh.com