Memorial Day Ceremonies to take place in Sweetwater County

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Memorial Day is a day for us as a country to honor and mourn U.S. military personnel who have died while serving the United States armed forces. “This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.” ~ Tamra Bolton

Below at the Memorial Day Ceremonies in Sweetwater County. Placing of Flags for Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery (800 Thompson Street) will be Saturday, May 27 at 8 a.m. and will be Sunday, May 28 at Riverview Cemetery (1079 North 1st East) in Green River from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers and families of fallen soldiers and encourage to come.

Rock Springs – Monday, May 29, 2023

8:00 a.m. at the American Legion Post 24 (551 Broadway Street)

8:30 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, (800 Thompson Street)

9:00 a.m. at Veterans Park (100 N. Side Belt Loop)

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens (250 Yellowstone Rd.)

Green River – Monday, May 29, 2023

10 a.m. American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and the VFW 2321 at Riverview Cemetery (1079 North 1st East)

Volunteers are welcome to help remove posted flags from the Rock Springs and Green River Cemeteries on Tuesday. The Rock Springs flag retrieval will begin Tuesday at 9 a.m., with the Green River flag retrieval scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m.