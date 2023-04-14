Memorial Hospital announces new Emergency Management Coordinator

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Stevie Nosich is Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s new Emergency Management Coordinator. Nosich, the hospital’s environmental safety officer, accepted the additional responsibilities in February. She replaces David Beltran who recently retired.

Tami Love, MHSC Chief Financial Officer, said Nosich is a perfect fit for the job. “Stevie has always gone above and beyond in all of her prior positions,” Love said. “We are excited to have her enthusiasm and work ethic on our Emergency Management team.”

Nosich said, “In taking on this position, I knew my No. 1 goal would be to help our staff in any way I can to make sure we are prepared at all times for any situation. We found out on April 3 that we are. Our staff worked quickly and efficiently to ensure every contingency was met in case we received victims of an active shooter incident. Thankfully, the incident was a hoax. We had all hands on deck and called in extra staff to make sure every area was covered.”

In this role, Nosich’s responsibilities include developing, training, and managing emergency operations and preparedness for the hospital per requirements set by The Joint Commission, the hospital’s accreditation agency.

“I provide the staff with education and training such as MOAB (Management of Aggressive Behaviors) De-escalation Training,” said Nosich, who has worked at the hospital for more than 14 years. “Along with the Emergency Management Team, I help to make sure the hospital and staff are prepared in the event of any emergency situation within the hospital or our community such as loss of resources, mass casualties, natural disasters, pandemics, and more.”

“An important part of my role is working directly with community partners such as first responders, law enforcement, public health, and county emergency management,” Nosich said. “We not only want to make sure we are prepared and can take care of our employees and patients in the event of an emergency, but also make sure we are prepared for the community. We live in a rural area and are the only full-service hospital in Sweetwater County. It’s very important that we are prepared for any emergency situation.”

The hospital’s Emergency Management Team consists of leadership, registered nurses, community members, first responders, physicians and other staff members. The group meets quarterly to ensure MHSC is compliant with its training. It organizes in-house exercises and participates in community-wide training. The team also develops plans based on MHSC’s Hazard Vulnerability Analysis for Sweetwater County.

To qualify for the position, she is FEMA trained, including Incident Command Structure Training, and disaster supervisory training. She also is a MOAB De-escalation/Defense instructor and is currently providing that training for MHSC staff.

Nosich is President of the Wyoming Society of Healthcare Engineering Board, an affiliate of the American Society of Healthcare Engineering, which is the largest association dedicated to optimizing the healthcare-built environment. She is a member of the Local Emergency Preparedness Committee and the Western Wyoming Healthcare Coalition.