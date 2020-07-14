Memorial Hospital answers FAQ’s regarding childbirth during pandemic

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 13, 2020) — Recently, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) has received a number of concerned questions regarding childbirth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In response, MHSC has released the following statement, which answers some of the most frequently asked questions during the pandemic:

“Giving birth during the novel coronavirus pandemic can be a scary thought.

The providers and staff at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Labor and Delivery Department understand those fears.

“We realize this is a very scary time to have a baby,” MHSC Women’s Health Director Megan Jacobsen said. “We want you and your baby to have a safe and happy delivery.”

To help ease those fears, here are the answers to some common questions the Labor and Delivery Department have received lately:

Q: Do I have to be tested for COVID 19 before I deliver?

A: The hospital is asking that all mothers coming into the hospital be tested for COVID-19. This will help us keep you, your baby, our staff, and other moms and babies on the unit safe.

Q: What happens if I test positive?

A: If you test positive for COVID, your care team – OB provider, pediatrician, and nursing staff – will work with you to help you determine the best choice of care for you and your newborn. We follow the guidelines of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We work with you to make sure the decision is right for you.

Q: Will I have to be separated from my infant?

A: No, unless you make that decision with your pediatrician and determine it is best for your baby and yourself.

Q: Can I breastfeed?

A: Yes. Breastfeeding is still the best thing for your newborn. We can help you safely breastfeed or pump for your newborn.

Q: Can I have visitors?

A: At this time, MSHC allows one support person to join you for your entire stay. We know this is an exciting, scary and emotional time of life, and we want to make sure you have someone there with you.

Q: Do I have to wear a mask?

A: We ask that all patients and visitors wear a mask when a staff member is in the room if you have not been tested for COVID-19 or you are showing symptoms.

Q: What is the staff doing to protect my baby and I from getting COVID?

A: All staff members are wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet from each other whenever possible. Staff have additional personal protective equipment they are required to wear if a patient is positive for COVID to protect themselves and other patients.

These are just a few questions MHSC Labor and Delivery have been hearing. Please reach out to the staff prior to delivery for additional questions or concerns by calling 307-352-8340. For more information on the hospital’s COVID-19 efforts and hospital restrictions, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.”