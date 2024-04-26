CEO of Memorial Hospital Irene Richardson named Grassroots Champion

Irene Richardson – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County CEO

April 26, 2024 – Wyo4News

Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, was named one of 39 Grassroots Champions by the American Hospital Association.

The award recognizes hospital leaders who most effectively educate elected officials on how major issues affect the hospital’s vital role in the community, who have done an exemplary job in broadening the base of community support for the hospital, and who are tireless advocates for hospitals, and their patients, according to the AHA.

“Annually, one individual from each state is recognized with the Grassroots Champion Award,” said Eric Boley, President of the Wyoming Hospital Association. “Irene received this award for her involvement in the state legislative session advocating for all Wyoming hospitals, and working with our congressional leaders.”

Richardson said she’s honored to have received the award. “Receiving this award is such an honor and I am very appreciative,” Richardson said. “It is truly a privilege to work with our state and local legislators to advocate for the support and advancement of rural healthcare.”

“Irene Richardson exemplifies all of the qualities of a grassroots champion and is a deserving awardee,” said Josh Hannes, WHA vice president. “Irene is consistently engaged with state and local legislators providing needed education for our policy makers to ensure Wyoming has a strong and sustainable healthcare infrastructure. She is a strong and trustworthy spokesperson for issues which impact rural healthcare and the delivery of that care inside our hospitals across the state. We are thrilled the AHA is recognizing her hard work and dedication.”

Richardson currently serves on the AHA’s Regional Policy Board 8. The board meets three times a year to discuss policy issues and alternatives. Their recommendations and analyses are used by the AHA Board in its policy deliberations. She also is on the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Hospital Association.