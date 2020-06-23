Memorial Hospital employee tests positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 23, 2020) — A Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County employee has tested positive for COVID-19 late this afternoon, according to the Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

The MHSC employee is the county’s 51st lab-confirmed positive case, who is in good condition and isolating from home. The hospital employee works in a non-direct patient care area and initial contact tracing efforts suggest there is no potential exposure to hospital patients.

“Through contact tracing, we feel confident there is zero patient exposure,” said Doni Drake, a registered nurse at Sweetwater County Public Health. “There is no risk to public health. Patient care areas are not affected.”

“We are pleased that our efforts at limiting exposure inside the hospital are helping to prevent spread,” said CEO Irene Richardson. “We continue to monitor the situation. We want to do everything we can to keep our patients and staff safe.”

Sweetwater Memorial employees are being tested for the virus on a voluntary basis. Every employee is expected to wear a mask and maintain a six-foot distance from others, unless when necessary in a patient care area, in which case the employee wears personal protective equipment.

In addition, the hospital collects information on every visitor who enters its doors, in the event that contact tracing by Public Health is needed.

The hospital requires all surgery patients to be tested for COVID-19 prior to their surgery date. MHSC tests all patients being admitted or observed on the medical units, the OB patients, and those coming in for specific cardiopulmonary procedures or tests.

When a COVID-19 patient is hospitalized, treatment takes place in a separate unit isolated from other non-COVID patients.

The hospital has heightened its already CDC-compliant cleaning standards. These cleaning standards apply to all patient areas, visitor areas, and clinics. Every area of the hospital is prepared to safely care for the community. Upon entering the hospital or its clinics; staff, visitors, and patients are asked to wear a mask and sanitize their hands.

MHSC clinics, the emergency room, and the hospital itself remain open. For more information on Sweetwater Memorial and its coronavirus efforts, go to sweetwatermemorial.com and click on “What’s the Latest” at the top of the page.

For health-related COVID-19 questions, call Public Health at 307-922-5390.

Contact Sweetwater Memorial’s Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, and Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500.

More health and community updates can be found at facebook.com/scdboh, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.