Memorial Hospital Foundation receives grant for six new ultrasound machines

March 22, 2024

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has granted $551,594 to the Memorial Hospital Foundation to purchase six new ultrasound machines for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The grants were announced Thursday during a statewide news conference and are part of a statewide ultrasound initiative that includes nearly $13.9 million to help Wyoming hospitals and health centers purchase ultrasound imaging devices and boost sonography and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities across the state.

“The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust has always been a great supporter of rural Wyoming hospitals. We are beyond grateful for their continued support. With this funding, we’ve been able to purchase six new specialized ultrasounds for our Medical Imaging Department, Emergency Department, and Surgical Department,” said Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Foundation.

Ultrasound uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of structures inside the body. This safe, cost-effective tool supports other clinical information to help providers make timely diagnoses and provide appropriate treatment.

Walter Panzirer, a Trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust, said the grants will help improve access to quality medical treatment for all Wyoming residents, whether they live in the heart of Cheyenne or Casper or in a smaller rural community.

“Our hospitals and health centers need to stay current with rapidly advancing technology so they can continue to provide top-notch healthcare close to home,” Panzirer said. “These grants help ensure that facilities across Wyoming have the latest and greatest ultrasound equipment and training.”