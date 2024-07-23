Memorial Hospital has some tips to help you breathe easier under smoke-filled skies

Crystal Hamblin – Photo by MHSC

July 23, 2024 – Wyo4News

It’s getting smoky around Sweetwater County as a result of wildfires. Be kind to your lungs.

If you are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors, according to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause respiratory health effects.

Crystal Hamblin, Sweetwater Memorial Cardiopulmonary Services Director, has some tips for those who may be affected by the smoky skies:

If you currently are on medications for lung diseases, be diligent about taking your medications as prescribed by your physician.

Smoke inhalation can irritate your lungs, so be sure to carry any prescribed rescue inhalers with you at all times.

If you are wheezing or it is becoming increasingly difficult to breathe, contact your primary care physician immediately.

If you have a known lung disease such as asthma, COPD or any other lung complications, take extra care to limit smoke exposure.

Stay indoors. Limit outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible, especially in areas with visible smoke.

Use air purifiers if available. They will help to reduce indoor air pollution.

Keep windows and doors closed. Prevent smoke from entering your home

Wear masks to reduce inhalation of smoke

Stay informed. Monitor local news and official updates for the latest information on air quality. For more on local air quality, go to https://www.weather.gov/

For more on how Sweetwater Memorial can help with your health, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.