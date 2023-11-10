Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has a new Trustee

Nena James fills the unexpired term

PRESS RELEASE: ROCK SPRINGS — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Board of Trustees on Friday welcomed its newest board member, Nena James.

The Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously appointed James to fill the unexpired term of Taylor Jones, who was elected to a seat on the County Commission. During a Friday morning Special Board of Trustees meeting, board attorney Geoff Phillips administered the oath of office.

In her application, James said Sweetwater County has been her home for 49 years. “I have raised my family here,” she said. “I practiced law here for 27 years and then served as a District Court Judge for 18 years. Sweetwater County has been good to me and my family and I am interested in giving back to a community that has given so much to me and my family.”

She has 45 years of experience in the legal field, both as an attorney and a judge. Before being appointed to her judicial position in 2001, she served on the board of Southwest Counseling. She presently serves on the Youth Home board and is the liaison between the board and the Youth Home staff.

Now retired, James said she likes being useful. Serving on boards satisfies her need to contribute to the community.

“I believe one of the best indicators of the quality of a community is the quality of its hospital,” James said.

On the board, she will join President Barbara Sowada, Vice-President Craig Rood, Secretary Kandi Pendleton, and Treasurer Marty Kelsey.

The board typically meets at 2 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms. Board meetings are open to the public. Agendas, packets and minutes are posted at sweetwatermemorial.com.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.