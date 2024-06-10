Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County labs receive accreditation

Photo Courtesy of MHSC

June 10, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) awarded accreditation to the medical laboratories at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County based on the results of a recent on-site inspection conducted by CAP inspectors.

The inspection team included practicing pathology and laboratory medicine professionals. Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality and mitigates risk, an important way that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

The CAP advised the hospital’s Medical Laboratory Director Cielette Karn, M.D., of this global recognition and congratulated the laboratory for its excellence in the services being provided. MHSC’s laboratories ­– the main hospital lab, the Specialty Clinic lab at 1180 College Drive, and the Sweetwater Walk-In lab at 3000 College Drive – are among more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

“It takes a team to achieve this accomplishment, and we are very fortunate to have a team of motivated, attentive laboratorians who are dedicated to providing excellence in laboratory medicine services,” Karn said. “With the CAP, we now have additional tools that will allow us to focus on the highest quality service and standard of care for the patients of Sweetwater County.”

Administrative Laboratory Director Aimee Urbin said “We are very proud to be able to meet the rigorous standards that CAP has set forth to be able to achieve this accreditation. This accreditation will help to ensure we are always able to serve our patients and their families with the highest quality of care. Our laboratory team is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and resources to remain current and relevant through the ever-evolving, growing, and changing healthcare environment.”

MHSC CEO Irene Richardson, upon learning of the laboratory’s accreditation, said: “This is an outstanding accomplishment, and I am so proud of our laboratory team. They are a highly skilled and dedicated group that always strives for excellence. This is a huge win for our laboratory, our patients, and our community.”

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management. These reviews help verify activities reflect the most recent best practices.

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, the College of American Pathologists partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

Congratulations to the pathology and laboratory medicine team for this significant accomplishment that further demonstrates the commitment to high-quality patient care at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

To find out more about our laboratory and all that Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to www.sweetwatermemorial.com.