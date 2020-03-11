Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County takes precautions in light of COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 10, 2020) — As a result of increased precautions surrounding the coronavirus COVID-19, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is introducing new safeguards in its continuing efforts to keep its patients and the community safe.

Before traveling to the hospital or one of its clinics for symptoms including a cough or high fever, the hospital asks that you please contact your primary care provider. If unable to reach a primary care provider, please call Sweetwater Memorial at 307-522-8523.

Health professionals will be available to discuss your symptoms and address concerns regarding COVID-19 to determine if a visit or further testing is necessary.

Sweetwater Memorial also respectfully asks that you limit the number of family and/or friends who accompany you to your doctor’s appointment.

Waiting rooms are small. If you are dropping off a patient, it’s best to not remain in the waiting room. Medical staff can call when the patient’s visit is complete.

For general, up-to-date information on COVID-19, call Sweetwater County Public Health Information Hotline at 307-922-5377.

Information on COVID-19 will be posted on the Facebook pages of Sweetwater County Public Health, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Sweetwater County Emergency Management.

Information released jointly from Sweetwater County Public Health, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County and Sweetwater County Emergency Management also will be posted at sweetwatermemorial.com.