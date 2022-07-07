Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County trustees elect new officers

MHSC: Board of Trustees

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A new slate of officers for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees were elected Wednesday.

Barbara Sowada was elected board president, a seat previously held by Taylor Jones.

“Thank you to everybody,” Sowada said. “I especially thank Taylor for the past three years as president. I know how he has donated a tremendous amount of time. There have been some serious things to come before the board; he makes it look so easy.”

Jones described the last three years as interesting and rewarding, saying “we’ve come through strong in all we’ve faced.” He thanked everyone at the hospital, “the people who really do the work.”

The MHSC Board of Trustees also includes Vice President Jones; Treasurer Ed Tardoni; Secretary Kandi Pendleton; and Trustee Marty Kelsey, who was reappointed to the board on June 21 by the Sweetwater County Board of County Commissioners.

The board typically meets on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms, via Zoom or unless otherwise posted. Board meetings are open to the public. Agendas, packets and minutes are posted at sweetwatermemorial.com.