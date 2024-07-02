Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County trustees elect officers

July 2, 2024 – Wyo4News

A new slate of officers for the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees were elected Monday afternoon.

Barbara Sowada retains her position as president. Sowada was recently reappointed by the Sweetwater County Commission to a five-year term on the hospital board beginning July 1.

Kandi Pendleton was elected vice president, a position previously held by Craig Rood. Nena James was elected secretary, a position previously held by Pendleton. Marty Kelsey retains his position as treasurer.

The board typically meets on the first Wednesday of every month in the hospital classrooms. Board meetings are open to the public. Agendas, packets, and minutes are posted at sweetwatermemorial.com.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.