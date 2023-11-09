Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 9, 2023 — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will provide lunch for Veterans. The to-go meal for two will be available to veterans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10. The dinner includes country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, and chuckwagon corn, along with apple pie for dessert. As always, the meal is free for veterans and one guest each. Veterans are asked to drive around to the back of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive. When they drive up to the entrance of Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, they will be handed their meals.