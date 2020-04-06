Memorial Hospital outpatient laboratory services has moved

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 6, 2020) — Beginning today, outpatient medical laboratory testing at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) will be temporarily housed in the MHSC Foundation offices.

According to a press release from MHSC, “There is no need to come directly into the hospital. The new location has a separate entrance between the hospital’s main door and the Specialty Clinics. It offers easy access and has ample parking, including several handicapped accessible spaces.”

The laboratory will continue to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends. It will be staffed to meet all patient needs, including full admission services, blood draws and collections for other medical laboratory tests.

Wellness screenings continue to be available every Tuesday and Wednesday with walk-ins welcome.

For more information, call 307-352-8360.