Memorial Hospital to offer 3D Digital Mammography

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Memorial Hospital Foundation has generously donated $394,000 to Memorial Hospital to purchase a Hologic 3D Dimension state-of-the-art mammography unit.

The purchase was approved in February and the staff at MHSC have been working diligently to get the equipment installed, tested, and ready for the community.

“Our staff are all trained and we are now scheduling patients. We are so excited to now offer this service to our community,” said Tracie Soller, MHSC Director of Medical Imaging.

The new 3D Mammography Unit is proven to detect 20%-65% more invasive breast cancers compared to 2D alone, an average increase of 41%. It is also the only mammogram that the FDA has approved as superior for dense breasts and includes new technology that has reduced the recall rate from 15%-40% compared to the 2D mammography.

To improve the patient’s experience, the 3D mammography unit is equipped with the SmartCurve Breast Stabilization System; clinically proven to deliver a more comfortable mammogram without increasing dose and enables high-resolution 3D imaging in 3.7 seconds for faster testing results.

Being one of the first to utilize the new service, a recent patient shared her experience. “I have extremely dense breast tissue. I have had multiple surgeries to remove lumps and cysts, and have always required diagnostic mammography and six-month ultrasounds. I recently consented to the 3D mammography and I’m pleased to say that due to the image quality, my six-month ultrasound wasn’t necessary and I can now return to a regular screening mammogram.”

The Memorial Hospital Foundation has been discussing 3D mammography the past few years and has raised money through hosting the Shredding for a Cure event in 2018, dedicating funds raised at the annual Red Tie Gala, as well as designating funds from the Greatest Needs Fund, said Tiffany Marshall, Executive Director of the Foundation.

It was an initiative that has been very important to the Foundation Board of Directors. Marshall said she is thrilled that they were able to have the opportunity to bring 3D mammography to MHSC.

“The images on the new equipment are impressive and I believe will decrease the call-back rate thus improving the patient experience,” said Kari Quickenden, MHSC Chief Clinical Officer.

For more information on the 3D Mammography and other related services, please visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com. To schedule your mammogram, call Central Scheduling at 307-362-6472.

To learn more about the Memorial Hospital Foundation and ways to get involved, visit www.MHSCFoundation.com or call the Foundation at 307-352-8234.