Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Center receives grant

March 28, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative recently awarded Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center a $7,350 grant.

According to the hospital press release, the grant provides money for a Navigation and Wellness Program. The program includes helping breast cancer patients with gas cards and hotel vouchers and offering classes to patients and survivors to help with physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Tasha Harris, the director of the cancer center’s radiation oncology unit, noted those classes will include a six-week yoga series, a painting class, and a charcuterie class.

“We are very grateful to WBCI for their generous grant and the opportunity to help relieve some financial burdens for our patients with the gas cards and hotel vouchers,” Harris said. “We also are very excited to offer various classes to our patients and survivors. Studies have shown that yoga and movement, and creating art in various forms may help reduce anxiety, depression, and fatigue in women with breast cancer.”