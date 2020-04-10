Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 Response Fund tops $10,000

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund has topped $10,000.

As of Friday morning, the total is $10,780.

One of the latest large donations came in from Kelly’s Convenience Centers at $1,000.

“Sweetwater County has always supported Kelly’s family and we are proud to return that support,” said owners Island and Teresa Richards in their online pledge.

“Thank you to all the healthcare workers in our county,” said Kelly Strampe with a $50 online pledge. “Thank you for your service and caring for our community during this difficult time. May God protect you keeping you safe and healthy.”

“We believe,” said Don and Patty O’Lexey with their $100 pledge.

John and Susie Anastos donated $50 “in honor of our daughter who is an ER nurse and all of the other nurses and doctors on the front line. Thank you.”

The list also includes anonymous donations of $10 and $20, showing that every donation is important.

In addition to these donations, the Foundation also has received various pledges from individuals who want to donate their COVID-19 stimulus checks when they arrive.

Donations are tax deductible and can be made by visiting MHSCFoundation.com or by mailing a check. Checks can be made payable and sent to Memorial Hospital Foundation, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs, WY 82901.