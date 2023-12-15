Memorize it: 988 is the new Mental Health and Suicide Crisis Line

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 15, 2023 — Someone you care about is going through a tough time. You’ve noticed concerning changes in their behavior and appearance. When you speak with them, they sound very blue, blue enough that they may be thinking of suicide. You’re not sure what to do. No crime has been committed. You don’t necessarily feel the need to have first responders rush over, but you know it’s a serious situation that you can’t just ignore. What do you do?

In these tough situations, 988 can provide answers. 988 is a suicide and crisis lifeline that is free, confidential, and available 24/7. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, emotional distress, substance use, or suicidal thoughts, you can call or text 988 on your phone, or chat online at 988Lifeline.org. This will connect you with trained crisis counselors who can provide support, comfort, and resources.

Similar to 911, 988 is a national line that will route your call or text to call centers within your area. In Wyoming, there are two: in Casper and Greybull. This means that local people will be able to understand the area you live in and the resources available to you.

The 988 lifeline fills a major gap in first responder services. Before, many people in mental crisis would fear getting police or EMS involved, and many police and EMS personnel were unsure of how best to help those in mental crisis. In the large majority of calls, the crisis counselor is able to resolve the issue without bringing in other agencies. Less than 2% of lifeline calls result in first responder involvement. That said, if the situation is an immediate medical or safety emergency, you should call 911.

Right now, the biggest obstacle for the lifeline is that many people are simply not aware of it. It can take a while for the public to memorize a new emergency number. So, write it down, find a 988 magnet, or bookmark the page. If you or someone you know ever experiences a mental health crisis, those 3 digits—988—could save a life.