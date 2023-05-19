Meredith pleads not guilty to four counts relating to larceny case

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Earlier today in the Third Judicial District Court before Judge Suzannah Robinson, Allen Meredith plead not guilty to the four counts against him revolving around the intense larceny investigation between Cannon Oil & Gas and Mountain West Energy Services. If convicted of all four counts, Meredith could face 40 years in the State Penitentiary or other court-appointed place, as well as $40,000 in fines.

On April 1, 2023, Deputy Sheriff Reese was dispatched to Cannon Oil & Gas where a report of larceny was issued. Upon meeting, it was noted that Elaine Cannon was the owner since her late husband Robert Cannon had passed. Her daughter, Andrea Wilkinson was the Manager and Allen Meredith was the previous General Manager.

On March 26, 2022 Allen Meredith resigned from his position with Cannon Oil & Gas without notice to Andrea or Elaine. After Meredith’s resignation, 15 to 20 employees, along with two other managers, Jim Johnson and Dave Mansfield also resigned from their positions.

After the resignation of Meredith, many Cannon Oil & Gas workers began to find essential items missing from the properties in both Rock Springs and Farson, which added up to approximately $75,000 worth of equipment. It was later determined that Meredith was holding meetings with Cannon Oil & Gas employees regarding his new company, Mountain West Energy Services. While at these meetings, two Cannon Oil & Gas employees witnessed what looked like the missing items from the Cannon Oil & Gas property at the Mountain West Energy Services building.

With investigation help from Detective Wharton and Detective Sheaman, they determined that Meredith began his business while being employed with Cannon Oil & Gas. It was also found that Meredith had multiple trucks running late at night and over the weekends when they shouldn’t be, due to cancelled rig jobs. At this time it was also determined that Meredith ordered Mansfield to cut all GPS services in the vehicles. It was also noted that there was the cloning of many Cannon Oil & Gas intellectual documents into Meredith’s sons’s business name, Mountain West Disposal.

Upon deep investigation, it was found that Meredith had many items on his property that were colored “Cannon Blue”, which is the paint specifically made for Cannon Oil & Gas equipment, as well as many other identical items that were missing from Cannon Oil & Gas.

Meredith was arrested on four counts, Conspiracy to Commit Theft (Count I), Theft (Count II), Crimes Against Computer Users (Count III), and Crimes Against Intellectual Property (Count IV). A trial has been scheduled for August 28, 2023, in the Third Judicial District Court.

More information revolving around this case will become available as hearings proceed. David Mansfield and Jim Johnson have also been summoned to appear in court regarding this case.