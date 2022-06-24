Message from the City of Green River over the tragic events in downtown Green River

Photo courtesy of the Green River Police Department Facebook page.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Message from the City of Green River

Last night’s tragic events in downtown Green River carried over into today when the suspect was apprehended this morning. Green River Chief of Police, Tom Jarvie, says further details on this incident will be released later today. Chief Jarvie and the City of Green River offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragedy. They would like to thank the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s office for their help and diligence. The dedication of these groups to work and train together on tactical measures prepares them for when it is needed.

Green River Mayor Pete Rust echoed Chief Jarvie’s comments and thanks all three departments for their efforts in ending the incident safely. Questions have been asked about the Flaming Gorge Days celebration and Mayor Rust and Chief Jarvie said the event will go on as planned with possible minor modifications in affected areas. The Police Department had already planned to staff extra presence for the events since there has not been a Flaming Gorge Days in a couple of years. They have been planning for crowds similar to pre-pandemic levels and expect a safe and peaceful event.

The City of Green River has an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) that provides up to eight (8) visits to Southwest Counseling for all employees and their immediate family members or there are other private practice therapists licensed in Critical Incidents that can be contacted. We encourage our staff impacted by this tragic situation to utilize this benefit. Please contact Human Resources if you need additional information about our EAP.

Below are several private practice options.

WEvolve Counseling – (307) 352-9161

Clinicians licensed in Critical Incidents, Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) & Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) in addition to other areas of mental health.

Wellness Associates – (307) 753-6881

Treatment areas include PTSD, grief and trauma.

Professional Counseling Services LLC – (307) 241-4888

Treatment areas include trauma and PTSD.

High Point Counseling – (307) 459-3239

Treatment areas include grief, trauma and PTSD.

Skyline Mental Health Services – (307) 350-8759

Treatment areas include crisis intervention, trauma and Eye movement desensitization and reprocessing (EMDR) therapy.