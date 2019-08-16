Metal Art Piece To Serve As Patient Tribute At Cancer Center

Rock Springs, WY (8/16/19) – A new custom piece of metal art will serve as a tribute to patients at Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center.

Advertisement

A metal tree with colored ribbons (pictured above) was recently erected outside of the Cancer Center entrance. This coming Thursday, the art piece will be dedicated during the center’s fifth-anniversary celebration at 1180 College Drive, Rock Springs.

SweetwaterNow donated $1,000 of its 2018 Beard Bash Fundraiser at the end of No-Shave November and Cutting Edge Designs of Rock Springs donated all of the material and labor costs above the initial $1,000 donation.

Advertisement

Cutting Edge Designs owners Cody and Lynne Gutierrez met with MHSC Social Worker James Cummings and listened to what the Cancer Center team had in mind. “Cody sat down one day and started designing, and came up with the tree,” Lynne Gutierrez said. Cummings and the Cancer Center team liked what they saw.

“When you’re going through cancer treatment, it’s quite a journey,” Gutierrez said. “Both of Cody’s grandmothers died of cancer. The tree represents the journey and everything that goes on as you’re growing as a patient, and hopefully getting better.

Advertisement

“Cancer doesn’t just affect the person with cancer,” she said. “It affects your whole family. At the base (of the artwork) are the roots, your family.”

The ribbons hanging from the branches signify different types of cancers, and one ribbon for caregivers.