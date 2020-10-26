MHSC board holding special workshop on Thursday

Tyler Johnson
[email protected]
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 26, 2020) – The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Board of Trustees are hosting a special workshop on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions will be conducted via Zoom. The community is invited to participate in the workshop by dialing 1-301-715-8592 and entering Meeting ID: 841 6676 2914 and Password: 588592.
Some of the items on the agenda include the medical imaging project and SLIB capital expenditure request ratification.
A quality committee presentation will begin at 4 p.m. and an executive session will take place prior to the presentation.
The board of trustees will not have its regular monthly meeting in November.
See the full agenda below:Agenda - October 29 2020 Mtg Workshop