MHSC breaks ground on new laboratory expansion

May 23, 2024 — Wyo4News

Late this afternoon, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County broke ground on a new lab expansion, which will add around 5,500 square feet to the existing structure. The new area will feature a new patient entrance, a large waiting area, private registration areas, new phlebotomy rooms, and ADA-compliant restrooms. The building’s second-floor area will be used for office space and storage.

Funding for the just over $9 million project comes from a grant from SLIB, along with funds allocated by the Sweetwater County Board of Commissioners, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, and funds approved by the Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees.

The project is scheduled to be completed around August 2025.