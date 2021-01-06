Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center receives $5,950 grant

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 6, 2021) – The Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center received a grant from the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative for the fourth year in a row to host its annual Paint the Town Pink and Ladies Night Out Initiative – a community education and awareness event scheduled for October 2021.

Advertisement

The grant award has been named in honor of Sweetwater County resident Trish Pangelovich for serving as the Pink Ribbon Run’s Pink Flamingo Flock Boss and for her contributions in supporting the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative.

The purpose of the grant-funded event is to spread awareness of breast health education and available community resources. “We are so excited and grateful to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative for the opportunity to offer this event once again. We truly appreciate their generosity and are thankful we are able to continue providing education and resources to our community” said Eva Wasseen, a Cancer Center registered nurse.

“Though the event is still a ways away, we planned and submitted our grant application with an understanding that COVID-19 still may be a factor. The team had to revise the 2020 Hindsight event this past October to align with Public Health recommendations and we sure missed being able to get our community together for an evening. We hope that our 2021 Ladies Night Out will be back to an evening together, but have also planned to account for social distancing, if necessary,” said Kelly Sugihara, the Wyoming Cancer Resources Coordinator who is based at the Cancer Center.

“Our focus is on keeping people well and generally healthy, even in times of COVID-19. We cannot forget about routine cancer prevention strategies and screening recommendations or we will have bigger battles to face once the pandemic is past us,” Wasseen said.

Through last year’s grant award, the Paint the Town Pink Initiative was extremely successful as businesses in both Rock Springs and Green River decorated their stores in pink. As part of the initiative, the best-decorated business in each city was awarded a trophy. There were 15 Rock Springs businesses and 10 Green River businesses that participated with Bi-Rite and Golden Hour Senior Citizens Center wining their respective city’s contest.

Advertisement

In addition, Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center was also able to light up downtown Rock Springs with pink lights thanks to a $1,000 donation from Rocky Mountain Power and will look to light up Green River this year.

“Rocky Mountain Power has always been a great supporter of our hospital and partner to our Foundation. We truly appreciate their support of our Paint the Town Pink Initiative, as well as many other events and initiatives of our hospital,” said Tiffany Marshall, the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Executive Director.

The 2021 Paint the Town Pink event is a collaborative effort with the Wyoming Breast Health Initiative, the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, the Memorial Hospital Foundation, and the Wyoming Cancer Resource Services. For more information on the previous year’s event, visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com.