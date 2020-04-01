MHSC creates drop-off for PPE

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — A drop-off container has been set aside at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to collect homemade long-sleeved gowns and masks.

“Seamstresses countywide have been amazing in their support,” said Deb Sutton, Sweetwater Memorial Public Information Officer. “We are overwhelmed by your donations.”

Sweetwater Memorial now has an easy drop-off point at the main doors to the hospital at 1200 College Drive. Simply drive up to the front doors, hop out of your car and drop them in the receptacle. If you don’t sew, but have material to donate, it also can be dropped off.

“Please include your name and where you live so we can thank you on our website,” Sutton said.

For the isolation gowns, please use medium to thick soft cotton, preferably KONA cotton.

For the masks, please use a single layer of 100 percent cotton fabric. Tying strings are preferred over elastic straps, but either is acceptable.

Patterns for both can be found at www.sweetwatermemorial.com. Click on the COVID-19 page link at the top and look for Gowns & Masks on the right side of the page.

For more information on how to donate, contact Janae Gale, Community Outreach and Volunteer Services Director at 307-352-8418.

“We are proud to live in such a caring and generous community,” Sutton said.