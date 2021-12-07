MHSC drive-thru swab clinic to close early on Friday

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will be closing their drive-thru swab clinic early on Friday, December 10.

The drive-thru swabbing clinic at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 10 in order to prepare for the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Christmas Cruising event from 3-5 p.m., which is Friday and held at the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information, please visit www.sweetwatermemorial.com or call 307-362-3711.