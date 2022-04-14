MHSC: Emergency Room entrance will open at 6 p.m. tonight

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Work was completed much sooner than expected on the Emergency Room entrance at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Starting at 6 p.m. this evening, patients and visitors can once again use the ER lobby as the main entrance into the hospital, said Public Information Officer Deb Sutton. A late-February water break in the fire suppression system caused extensive damage to the ER entrance. Repairing and replacing the flooring was expected to last through Friday. However, crews were able to complete the work in one day.

Patients and visitors were diverted today to door No. 46 directly in back of the Emergency Room. Security officers will continue to closely monitor that throughout the evening.

“We thank all of our patients and visitors for their patience today and for letting us help them get to their appointments,” Sutton said. “It will be business as usual tomorrow. Patients and visitors can once again use the Emergency Room entrance for access to the hospital. The main doors to the hospital continue to remain closed at this time.