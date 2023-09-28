MHSC employee elected to lead Wyoming Society of Radiologic Technologists

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — A radiologic technologist from Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is the new president of the Wyoming Society of Radiologic Technologists.

Angie Overy, who has worked for MHSC for 15 years, accepted the nomination during the group’s Sept. 23 conference in Lander. Other officers include President-Elect Abigail Soddy of Laramie; Vice-President Crystal Rodabaugh, Casper; Secretary Alex Edwards, Lander; Treasurer Brittani Buckner, Gillette; and Board Chair Caitlin Parks, Laramie.

When Overy joined the society in 2022, she told them she “was up for any challenge.” Many of the members are from Casper, Laramie and Cheyenne. The group was happy to have a representative from southwestern Wyoming, Overy said.

Joining the society is a way to get more involved in radiology beyond working as a technologist, she said. As president, she hopes to increase membership.

Over the summer, Overy completed the American Society of Radiologic Technologists Online Advocacy Academy. She was one of 14, out of 44 applicants, chosen for the program.

Overy’s “willingness to become an advocate for the profession is much appreciated,” ASRT Vice President of Governance and Public Policy Jason Bradley said in a letter. “We hope you found this experience helpful in developing your advocacy skills and learning how to assist your affiliate society in its efforts to promote, enhance, and defend professional standards for radiologic technologists and radiation therapists.”

Overy said, “We as technologists sometimes are not recognized as professionals as much as other medical field professions. We have to go to college and we must be licensed through the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and the State of Wyoming.”

