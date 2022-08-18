MHSC has new surgical services director

A familiar face is now at the helm of the Surgical Services Department at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Registered Nurse Noreen Hove is the new Director of Surgical Services, a position she also held from 2009-14. Her team includes nurses, scrub techs, central sterile techs, and schedulers.

“She is a great asset to the hospital,” said Chief Nursing Officer Ann Clevenger. “She has experience as Director of Surgical Services at MHSC, and we are excited to welcome her back to that role. Ms. Hove has years of not only experience in surgical services, but has also come to us with experience in a variety of leadership roles. She was previously the Interim Director of Surgical Services, Director of Infection Prevention, and Grievance Coordinator. We look forward to all the great things to come with Ms. Hove leading the fantastic surgical services team.”

Working recently as the interim director, she got to know the surgical services team better.

“I truly care about this department and the people who work here,” Hove said. “I want this department to be successful. I would like to thank the hospital’s senior leadership and the Surgical Services crew for giving me this opportunity.”

Working in the Surgical Services Department is where she feels at home.

“I became a nurse specifically to work in the operating room,” Hove said. “There is just something that calls to me to help people in this way. Nursing is so specialized, and it takes all facets of nursing to deliver quality patient care; this just happens to be my niche.”

Hove has worked for MHSC since September 2019. Prior to that, she worked as a unit manager, a corporate compliance officer and a chief nursing officer for several Casper healthcare organizations from 2015-19.

She began her career at MHSC as a scrub tech in 1993 and later worked as clinical lead of surgical services. She served as Director of Surgical Services from 2009-14.

Hove received an Associated of Nursing from Western Wyoming Community College. She attended the Elite School of Surgical First Assist in Springfield, Ill., and earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis. She received a Master’s of Science in Nursing Leadership in Health Care Systems from American Sentinel University, Aurora, Colo., in 2015. She is currently completing a post-graduate Masters’s Certificate in Infection Prevention.

As a perioperative nurse, she is CNOR certified, as well as trained in the peripherally inserted central venous catheter, advanced cardiac life support, and basic life support. She is an affiliate of the Association of Infection Prevention, Association of Operating Room Nurses, American Nursing Association, National Association of Professional Women, and Sigma Theta Tau.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

