MHSC hires Gerry Johnston as new Facilities Director

Gerry Johnston – Photo courtesy of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

June 5, 2024 – Wyo4News

Tackling something different every day in his job at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is what Gerry Johnston likes best about his job. Johnston, MHSC’s new Facilities Director, has worked at the hospital for 10 years and says no two days are the same.

“I absolutely love my job here at MHSC,” Johnston said. “There is and always has been something different every day. I love the environment and the people. I am excited to come to work and see what difference I might be able to make.” Johnston, who for the past seven years has worked as Facilities Supervisor, fills the role of director as Jim Horan retires.

“My new role as director will be challenging to say the least,” he said. “I have some pretty big shoes to fill. Jim was and is great. I will do my best to bring the same thoughtfulness, forward thinking and insight he did.” Chief Financial Officer Tami Love said she’s confident Johnston is the right person for the job.

“Gerry brings so much knowledge of the infrastructure of our facility. He has been instrumental in managing the multitude of construction projects over the last several years,” Love said. “He is well respected by the staff and leaders at MHSC.”

“I would like to think I bring good leadership skills, a solid head on my shoulders and an unwillingness to quit,” Johnston said. “I think well under pressure and have pretty decent ideas. I like to make sure that when something is repaired, it’s better than it was. I like to leave a good impression, not a sour taste.”

All of this will be helpful has Sweetwater Memorial takes on several remodeling, renovation and expansion projects:

Medical Laboratory: An 11,400-square-foot expansion and remodel near the main hospital entrance, is scheduled to be complete before December 2026. Groundbreaking on the project already has taken place. Actual construction will begin this month

An 11,400-square-foot expansion and remodel near the main hospital entrance, is scheduled to be complete before December 2026. Groundbreaking on the project already has taken place. Actual construction will begin this month Specialty Clinic entryway: The space at 1180 College Drive will be repurposed so it can be used more effectively. It will allow for more distance between doors at the entrance, more seating for patients and more front-row parking for Dialysis patients. The project is expected to go out to bid in a few months.

The space at 1180 College Drive will be repurposed so it can be used more effectively. It will allow for more distance between doors at the entrance, more seating for patients and more front-row parking for Dialysis patients. The project is expected to go out to bid in a few months. X-Ray room: The project is still in the design stage, with a renovation and equipment upgrade.

The project is still in the design stage, with a renovation and equipment upgrade. Sewer lines: The project involves renovating the sewer lines in the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The project involves renovating the sewer lines in the Memorial Hospital Foundation. Infusion room: Renovation is ongoing. Phase 2 will start in about three to four weeks.

Johnston spent about 20 years in the construction industry before joining Sweetwatrer Memorial. He has an extensive background in building, construction, fabrication, mechanical installations, plumbing, welding, and medical gases, to name a few.

He will lead a team of 24 in four separate departments: nine in Facilities, two in Bio-Medical, 12 in Security and one in Emergency Management.

“I’m confident I will be OK,” Johnston said. “It just might take me a bit to get my feet firmly on the ground.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.