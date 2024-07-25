MHSC hires new Quality Director

Stephanie Mlinar – Photo Courtesy of MHSC

July 25, 2024 – Wyo4News

Accepting the job as Director of Quality at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is a little like coming home for Stephanie Mlinar.

Mlinar worked for MHSC from 1998 through 2017 as a registered nurse on the medical/surgical floor, a registered nurse in the ICU, medical/surgical clinical coordinator, Director of Acute Care Services, Administrative Nurse Director, interim Emergency Department Director, relief house supervisor, and Director of Emergency Services & Patient Experience. Since 2017, she has worked as an RN case manager for Hospice of Sweetwater County.

What brings her back to MHSC?

“Quality has consistently been an area of interest I have had since becoming a nurse,” Mlinar said. “Working as the Quality Department Director, I am hopeful and excited to work more closely with various departments delivering care. Being a life-long resident of Sweetwater County gives me a certain perspective – the lives we encounter are members of our community.

“The Quality Department really sees a fuller picture of the quality, safety, and experience of patients and families at MHSC,” she said. “With this insight, the department can help facilitate changes, monitor for sustainability, and be proactive.

MHSC Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden said the hospital is thrilled to have Mlinar back.

“I have known Stephanie for more than 20 years. She has such an extensive background and knowledge of the healthcare system, MHSC in particular,” Quickenden said. “She’s the perfect person to guide a department devoted to quality care for our patients.”

Mlinar joins a leadership team of more than 35 professionals. She will oversee the five employees in Quality and work with them on future initiatives to enhance patient quality of care, experience and safety.

She received an Associate’s Degree in Nursing in 1998 from Western Wyoming Community College. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 2012 and a Master’s of Science in Nursing with emphasis on Nursing Administration in 2018 from University of Phoenix. For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.