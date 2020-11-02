MHSC no longer conducting rapid tests to students and school staff

Wyo4News, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 2, 2020) — With the recent increase of COVID-19 Testing, the testing station at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will no longer be giving Rapid Abbott Tests to the students and staff of the local schools.

They will be given the state tests that are sent off to the lab.

The Rapid Tests are being saved for health care workers, hospitalizations and other emergency needs.

They recommend to remember to wear a mask, wash hands and maintain distance to slow the spread.