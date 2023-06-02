MHSC Outpatient Lab will move: Services will be offered in hospital’s main Medical Lab

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Outpatient Lab in the Foundation offices will close at 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, for relocation.

The Outpatient Lab will reopen Monday, June 12, in the main hospital Medical Laboratory at 1200 College Drive. All Outpatient Lab services will be available in the hospital’s main Medical Lab from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“We apologize for any inconvenience,” said Deb Sutton, MHSC Marketing Director.

In addition:

The laboratory on the main floor of the Specialty Clinics at 1180 College Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Fridays.

Outpatient lab services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at Sweetwater Walk-In Clinic at 3000 College Drive.

Health Fair blood draws remain available every Tuesday and Wednesday in the main Medical Lab and at the 3000 College Drive location only.

A new outpatient lab will be built in front of the hospital between the main entrance and the ER entrance. Construction is expected to begin in the spring and be complete by December 2026.

Anticipated to break ground next spring and be completed by December 2026, a laboratory renovation and expansion project will provide a new outpatient setting for the hospital’s current main laboratory. It will provide curbside access and an enhanced patient experience.

The $8.7 million project is supported by funding from the State Lands and Investment Board (SLIB), the Sweetwater County Commission, and the Memorial Hospital Foundation.

Questions? Call the main lab at 307-352-8360.