MHSC prepared to see more imaging patients

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Oct. 28, 2019) — It is important for area residents to maintain their continuity of care, particularly when it comes to their imaging needs.

The Imaging and Scheduling departments at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County have received an increase in phone calls to schedule mammograms, ultrasounds, MRIs, CTs and X-rays. We are prepared to accommodate those needs.

Here’s what you should know:

You will be able to get your mammogram, ultrasound, MRI, CT and X-ray in a timely fashion. The Imaging Department has adjusted its schedule to allow technologists to perform more mammograms, ultrasounds or other imaging needs as quickly as possible.

The Scheduling Department will be in the hospital’s front lobby from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Someone will be available to help schedule appointments, answer questions and complete paperwork to allow MHSC staff to obtain your records.

MSHC can help you obtain all of your patient records and schedule upcoming medical imaging studies. Even if you’ve just recently had a mammogram or other imaging tests, it will be important for you to obtain all of your records for future care.

For information or scheduling options, contact the MHSC Scheduling Department at 307-352-8134 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

“It is our goal to ensure that all of your healthcare needs are met without interruption,” said Tracie Soller, MHSC Medical Imaging director.

MHSC is a non-profit, 99-bed, regional acute-care facility in southwestern Wyoming. The hospital has more than 500 employees, including more than 30 employed physicians providing care in more than two dozen specialty fields. MHSC’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center is an affiliate partner of the University of Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute.