MHSC: Pulmonology Clinic has a new physician

The Pulmonology Clinic of Sweetwater Memorial welcomes Dr. Rasheel Chowdhary, M.D., to the clinic. Dr. Chowdhary will see patients three weeks a month.

As of mid-November, he is available at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County campus for patient appointments three weeks a month at the 1180 College Drive clinic.

Chowdhary lives in South Jordan, Utah. He has worked at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City since October 2020. Why MHSC? He realized MHSC’s need for a full-time pulmonologist and its need for more patient access and liked the idea of staying long-term.

“I like the small-town feel and very friendly people,” Chowdhary said. “And, there’s no traffic.”

With mountain biking, hiking, and skiing as some of his favorite activities, he’s a perfect fit.

Chowdhary said the most challenging aspect of his job as a pulmonologist has, most recently, included post COVID-19-related chronic respiratory issues.

“I have had some very sick patients needing diagnosis, treatment, immediate attention, and excellent care,” he said.

In addition, he treats asthma, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), ILD (interstitial lung disease), pulmonary hypertension, pleural diseases, occupational and environmental pulmonary diseases, chronic cough, sleep apnea, and more. He offers lung nodule evaluations and dyspnea evaluations.

The pulmonologist is familiar with the Intermountain West region, having worked for Jordan Valley Medical Center from October 2013 through October 2020 and for Saint Marks Hospital through August 2021.

He attended East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine in Greenville, N.C., completing a pulmonary and critical care fellowship in June 2013 and completing an internal medicine residency in June 2010.

Chowdhary received a Bachelor of Medicine degree and a Bachelor of Surgery degree from Frontier Medical College in 2002, and an Intermediate of Science (Fsc) Pre-Medical degree from Government College in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1995.

To make an appointment with Dr. Chowdhary, call 307-212-7570. For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.

