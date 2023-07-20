MHSC ranked No. 1 statewide in social responsibility by Lown Institute

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County photo

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is Wyoming’s most socially responsible hospital, according to the Lown Institute’s 2023 list of America’s most socially responsible hospitals.

MHSC scored high in all measures of health equity, value of care, and patient outcomes, earning an overall “A” grade.

“Being socially responsible is what our hospital, our community’s hospital, stands for,” said MHSC CEO Irene Richardson. “Our mission is ‘Compassionate care for every life we touch.’”

“This recognition identifies all of the things we have been working on and highlights our mission, vision, values, and strategic goals,” she said. “We have been focusing on improving our patient experience, our quality and safety of care, our role as the community hospital, the community benefit we provide, our staff satisfaction, and our financial stewardship.

“This acknowledgment by the Lown Institute distinguishes us for our accomplishments and our attention to these initiatives, and we are very grateful for this recognition,” Richardson said. “Our staff and medical staff deserve this high praise for their commitment to taking excellent care of our patients and community. We are very proud of them.”

The Lown Institute, a nonpartisan healthcare think tank, released the ranking on July 18, according to an article in Becker’s Hospital Review. The list ranks more than 3,600 U.S. hospitals based on more than 50 metrics under the following components: inclusivity, pay equity, community benefit, avoiding overuse, cost efficiency, clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and patient safety.

This is the fourth year of the Lown Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility.