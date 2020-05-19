MHSC receives report of 17th Sweetwater County COVID-19 case

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 19, 2020) — A Green River man is Sweetwater County’s 17th case of COVID-19.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County was notified of the positive case by private lab Tuesday, May 19.

The man, in his 30s, is in stable condition and is isolating at home, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.

Twelve lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

As the state and county ease restrictions, healthcare providers say it is more important than ever to remain vigilant in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Many healthcare agencies and businesses will continue to require some type of face covering. Please, respect their wishes.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery store, and stay home if possible.

Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough – cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food, or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440.

If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or cough, call your provider; call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, or call Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.