MHSC releases summer sport physicals information

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 23, 2020) — The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) has released the following statement regarding summer sports physicals:

“Going into the fall, school athletics may look a little different in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

One thing that won’t change is the need for a sports physical before your child can participate.

The primary care providers with the Specialty Clinics of Sweetwater Memorial also are doing things a bit differently this year to ensure patients and staff remain safe.

The same services will be offered at the same price as in the past, but with a twist.

Instead of setting aside one or two days for a clinic, sports physicals will be offered for high school athletes by appointment for the entire month of August.

Call your primary care provider at one of these Specialty Clinics: Family Medicine Clinic, Pediatrics, or Internal Medicine.

The $25 cost must be paid by cash, check, or credit card at the time of the visit.

The sports physicals will not be billed to insurance.

For more information on sports physicals, call 307-212-7708.

For details on all of the Specialty Clinics, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.”