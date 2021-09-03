MHSC: Swab line to make a temporary move

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 3, 2021) — There are some temporary changes ahead for the drive-thru swab station and the drive-thru vaccine clinic at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Waterline repairs will move the drive-thru to the southwest end of MHSC campus.

The waterline that supports the hospital’s fire suppressant system will undergo repairs, said Deb Sutton, MHSC Public Information Officer. Construction crews will be on-site next week to work on the lines for up to three weeks. Beginning Thursday, Sept. 9, they will block off the drive-thru under the hospital’s main entrance.

During that time, the COVID-19 swab station and vaccine clinic will move to the southwest end of the campus next to the Specialty Clinics.

Motorists are asked to please enter the campus from College Drive. DO NOT enter the clinics from Skyline Drive. Signs will guide you to the hospital’s mobile healthcare clinic in the southwest parking lot. Drivers will pull through, just as they do now. Once your swab has been taken, you will be asked to exit behind the hospital on Skyline Drive.

Beginning Sept. 9, the drive-thru swab station and vaccine clinic at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County will temporarily move to the southwest end of the campus. This map provides details of the traffic flow that will be enforced at that time.

Here’s a breakdown:

Swab Station Drive-thru: The swab station will continue to operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be open on Monday, the Labor Day holiday.

Beginning Thursday, it will move from the hospital’s main entrance to the mobile healthcare clinic. (See the map.)

Vaccine Drive-thru: Anyone wanting a COVID-19 vaccine will soon have more days to pick from. Beginning Sept. 14, the vaccine drive-thru clinic will be open from 3-6 p.m. every Tuesday and Wednesday. It also will operate out of the hospital’s mobile healthcare clinic in the southwest parking lot.

Patients will be asked to wait for 15 minutes before leaving the campus. To maintain safe traffic flow, drivers are asked to exit via the back of the hospital onto Skyline Drive.

For more on this and all that Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.